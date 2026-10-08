DETROIT — Dylan Larkin played for the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the first time since asking for a trade, scored 13 minutes in, had an assist and was named the first star of the game for his role in beating Ottawa. Dylan Larkin plays and scores in his first game for the Red Wings since asking for a trade

Larkin was cheered by the same crowd that booed him when he touched the puck on his first shift of the game. Larkin was slow to get back defensively, and Ottawa’s Tim Stützle scored off the rush.

He made up for it by putting the puck in to give the Red Wings the lead later in the first period and set up Viktor Arvidsson's goal early in the second.

More applause followed when he was announced as the first star afterward, with the polar-opposite reactions creating a fitting new chapter in one of the most bizarre ongoing stories in hockey.

“I’m trying to be a man and face it,” Larkin said. “I’m going to try to show up with my play.”

Larkin remains in limbo several months after his trade request became public and Detroit’s longtime general manager, Steve Yzerman, was abruptly moved out of that role in mid-July. He was stripped of the captaincy, reported to training camp despite being injured, missed the start of the season because of injury and received a frosty reaction from home fans during introductions prior to their first game last week.

Coach Todd McLellan said following the morning skate that Larkin would play against the unbeaten Senators as long as the 30-year-old center was cleared by doctors. Larkin was activated off injured reserve prior to taking the ice for pregame warmups.

Larkin is a Michigan native who has played his entire NHL career with Detroit, which last made the playoffs in his rookie season a decade ago. That is the longest active drought of any of the league's 32 teams.

Fans at the home opener taped over Larkin's name with such things as “Loser," “Traitor” and “Leavin" and at times chanted, “Sell the team."

Larkin initially last spring gave the Red Wings only three destinations he'd accept a trade to — Florida, Minnesota and Vegas — before reportedly adding more possibilities in recent weeks. He said he was conscious of not over-celebrating his goal knowing the situation.

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