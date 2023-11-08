Anand Mahindra suggests alternative to stubble burning to curb Delhi-NCR pollution: 'Let's do it!'

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Tuesday suggested an alternative solution to stubble burning to curb the ongoing air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining regions.

Regenerative agriculture(X/ @anandmahindra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahindra posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting "Regenerative Agriculture" to be put to use as an alternative to stubble burning that led to worsening air quality in the national capital.

"To heal Delhi's pollution, regenerative agriculture must be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. Vikash Abraham of Naandi Foundation stands ready to help. Let's do it!" the Mahindra chairperson wrote while sharing a two-minute video on regenerative agriculture on the microblogging platform.

Regenerative agriculture

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), it is a way of farming that focuses on soil health. When soil is healthy, it produces more food and nutrition, stores more carbon and increases biodiversity – the variety of species.

It also helps in reducing soil erosion. Other benefits of this type of farming include more efficient use of water, fewer pests and increased biodiversity.

Its methods include minimising the ploughing of land which thus, keeps the carbon dioxide in the soil, and improves its water absorbency and leaves vital fungal communities in the earth undisturbed. Further, rotating crops to vary the types of crop planted improves biodiversity, while using animal manure and compost helps to return nutrients to the soil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the United Nations (UN), one-third of the greenhouse gas emissions globally are because of agriculture and the damaged soil further making the environment vulnerable.

It is being practised in Asia, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Farmers in Tanzania and East Africa also use regenerative farming to grow beans, bananas and maize with commercial crops like cardamom.

Delhi-NCR pollution: AQI returns to 'severe' category

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital turned ‘severe’ again on Wednesday morning after it marginally improved to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON