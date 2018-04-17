Anand Mahindra thinks this ‘Shoe Doctor’ has a shot at IIM, wishes to invest in ‘startup’

Impressed by a cobbler’s originality in marketing his shop as a ‘hospital for injured shoes’, industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed an interest in investing in his ‘startup’ on Tuesday.

The business magnate claims to have received the image on WhatsApp, but is unaware about the source. It has been retweeted 1,500 times and liked by over 6,400 people.

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

The image features a cobbler sitting outside his ‘hospital’, with a prominent banner that lists Dr Narseeram as the on-duty doctor. The notice, written in Hindi, encapsulates the features of a hospital, including timings of the OPD, and even boasts of a German technique used for the treatment of the said ‘hurt’ shoes.

The hospital will remain open from 2pm to 6 pm, informs the banner. Mahindra was so impressed by the clever advertising that he originally tweeted the picture saying the cobbler should be teaching marketing at the premier Indian Institute of Management.

Mahindra showed an interest in investing in the cobbler’s ‘start-up’

Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Mahindra is an active Twitter user and had said that he was willing to provide seed capital to create a professionally managed and regulated social media networking company, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook data leak row. “Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned & professionally managed & willingly regulated. Any relevant Indian start-ups out there? If any young teams have such plans I’d like to see if I can assist with seed capital,” read the tweet.