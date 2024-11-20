Menu Explore
Andhra achieves 10.44% growth in GSDP in 2023-24, shows economic survey report

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu/, Hyderabad
Nov 20, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The GSDP for 2023-24 was estimated at ₹1,439,674 crore at current prices, which is higher than the revised estimate of ₹1,303,524 crore for the year 2022-23

Andhra Pradesh has registered a growth rate of 10.44% in the gross state domestic product (GSDP) during the financial year 2023-24 but it was 3% less than the growth rate recorded in the previous financial year 2022-23, a report of the socio-economic survey tabled in the state assembly on Monday, said.

The growth rate in the GSDP during 2023-24 was 13.5% compared to the previous financial year of 2022-23 (PTI)

According to this report, the GSDP for 2023-24 was estimated at 1,439,674 crore at current prices, which is higher than the revised estimate of 1,303,524 crore for the year 2022-23. This translates into a growth rate of 10.44% during 2023-24.

However, the growth rate in the GSDP during 2023-24 was 13.5% compared to the previous financial year of 2022-23. This means there was a decline of 3.06% in the growth rate compared to the earlier year, the socio-economic survey said.

At constant prices (with 2011-12 taken as the base year), the state had registered a growth of 7.35%, compared to the previous year figure of 5.81%.

The report said that the growth rate in GSDP achieved by Andhra Pradesh during the last financial year was more than the all-India Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 9.6% at current prices, but it is lesser than the GDP growth rate of 8.2% at the constant prices.

The socio-economic survey also revealed that the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh stood at 242,479 during 2023-24, which is nearly 22,000 more than the previous year’s figure of 219,881. This is also higher than the national average per capita income during 2023-24, which was projected at 184,205.

The report said that the revenue for the state in 2023-24 stood at 85,922 crore from own tax sources, 7,432 crore from own non-tax sources and 84,251 crore of central transfers. “This is higher than the revenue figures of the previous financial year 2022-23, which projected the state’s total own tax revenue at 78,026 crore, besides non-tax revenue of 7,432 crore,” the report said.

The report said that the total debt by the state, which was at 429,526 crore at the end of the financial year 2022-23, went up to 491,734 crore at the end of 2023-24, an increase of nearly 60,000 crore in the total debt in a year.

Going by the sector-wise growth rate, Andhra Pradesh recorded a fall in agriculture sector from 3% in 2022-23 to 1.69% in 2023-24, an increase in industrial sector from 6.21% to 8.02% and again a fall in services sector from 8.99% to 5.21%, the report added.

