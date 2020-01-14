Andhra assembly to meet on Jan 20 to approve capital shift to Visakhapatnam

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:04 IST

The Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly will meet for a special session on January 20 to discuss and approve the YSR Congress party government’s proposal to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam, while confining Amaravati as the legislative capital and making Kurnool a judicial capital.

A notification to this effect was issued by state legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu on Monday. This will be a continuation of the winter session of the assembly which was adjourned sine die on December 18.

The special assembly session will begin in the existing assembly complex at Velgapudi at 11 am on January 20. Though it was not mentioned as to how many days it would run, an official in the legislature department said on condition of anonymity that the session could be held for three days and conclude on January 22.

The session would discuss the plan for three capital cities to be introduced by the state government. “After a thorough discussion that might extend for three days, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would come out with a statement on the three-capital plan,” the official said.

The assembly session would also pass a couple of crucial bills including the repeal of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, introduction of English medium in government schools and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes’ reservations.

Meanwhile, the high-power committee constituted by the state government to study the reports submitted by an experts committee headed by retired IAS officer G N Rao and US-based Boston Consultancy Group and come out with a plan of action for the capital shift, held its third round of meeting in Vijayawada on Monday.

Information minister Perni Venkataramaiah, one of the committee members, told reporters that the farmers of Amaravati were given time till January 17 to submit their concerns, suggestions or complaints regarding the capital issue. “The farmers can either personally visit the APCRDA office or through letters and emails to write up the letter,” he said.

The high-power committee would meet again on January 17 and finalise the report after incorporating the suggestions from farmers. The state cabinet is expected to meet the following day and approve the same.