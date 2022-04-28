Andhra CM announces roadmap for 2024 assembly polls

Announcing the roadmap for the YSR Congress Party functionaries for the next assembly elections — scheduled to be held in 2024 — party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed that all the party leaders will go on a from next month to take the government’s welfare schemes to the people.

Addressing a meeting of the ministers, district party presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office, Jagan directed that they should strive hard to see that party wins at least 151 assembly seats which it had won in 2019 elections, out of the total 175 seats.

He also announced the launch of “Gadapa Gadapakoo YSRCP” (YSRCP at every doorstep) from May 10 and asked the party leaders to take up door-to-door campaign of the government programmes. “It is time, we should shift the gear and go vigorously to the people. Besides, we should effectively counter the negative campaign by the opposition and its favourite media,” he said.

He also announced granting of cabinet rank to the district YSRC presidents by designating them as district development councils. Orders will be issued to this effect, he said, adding that the party committees at the district-level will be constituted before July 8, when the party plenary is held.

The chief minister said that he had got a survey done on the performance of the government and the party MLAs. “While majority of the people are happy with the government and its welfare schemes, they are not happy with the performance of some of the MLAs. According to the survey, many of the MLAs have got only 40-45% marks,” he said. “If their graph doesn’t improve by next elections, I will not hesitate to drop them while giving the party tickets,” he said, adding that some of the MLAs had shown better performance.

Jagan also told the MLAs that he would get the surveys done periodically, so that he could assess their performance from time to time.

He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would return to power with a thumping majority. “We are going to win even in Kuppam assembly constituency represented by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

