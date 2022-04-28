Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra CM announces roadmap for 2024 assembly polls
india news

Andhra CM announces roadmap for 2024 assembly polls

Jagan also told the MLAs that he would get the surveys done periodically, so that he could assess their performance from time to time.
Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had got a survey done on the performance of the government and the party MLAs. (ANI)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Announcing the roadmap for the YSR Congress Party functionaries for the next assembly elections — scheduled to be held in 2024 — party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed that all the party leaders will go on a from next month to take the government’s welfare schemes to the people.

Addressing a meeting of the ministers, district party presidents and regional coordinators at his camp office, Jagan directed that they should strive hard to see that party wins at least 151 assembly seats which it had won in 2019 elections, out of the total 175 seats.

He also announced the launch of “Gadapa Gadapakoo YSRCP” (YSRCP at every doorstep) from May 10 and asked the party leaders to take up door-to-door campaign of the government programmes. “It is time, we should shift the gear and go vigorously to the people. Besides, we should effectively counter the negative campaign by the opposition and its favourite media,” he said.

He also announced granting of cabinet rank to the district YSRC presidents by designating them as district development councils. Orders will be issued to this effect, he said, adding that the party committees at the district-level will be constituted before July 8, when the party plenary is held.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister said that he had got a survey done on the performance of the government and the party MLAs. “While majority of the people are happy with the government and its welfare schemes, they are not happy with the performance of some of the MLAs. According to the survey, many of the MLAs have got only 40-45% marks,” he said. “If their graph doesn’t improve by next elections, I will not hesitate to drop them while giving the party tickets,” he said, adding that some of the MLAs had shown better performance.

Jagan also told the MLAs that he would get the surveys done periodically, so that he could assess their performance from time to time.

He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would return to power with a thumping majority. “We are going to win even in Kuppam assembly constituency represented by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP