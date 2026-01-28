Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the party leaders to work in coordination with alliance partners - Jana Sena and the BJP and strive to ensure that the coalition gets 10% more votes than what it secured in 2024 general elections. Andhra CM asks TDP cadre to strengthen NDA coalition

Addressing a workshop organised for TDP parliament constituency committees at the party’s central office at Mangalagiri, Naidu stressed the need to further strengthen the party structure and ensure greater coordination between leaders, elected representatives and grassroots workers.

“The alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP has grown stronger in the last one and a half years, through welfare and development programmes being undertaken by the coalition government in the state,” he said.

The chief minister said the alliance would continue for many more years to come and in the coming elections, the TDP should work together with the alliance partners to secure 10% more votes than what it got in 2024 elections. “Leaders must not approach the people only during elections, but stay connected to explain government initiatives,” he said.

Naidu said the TDP must become more efficient and capable with each passing day, adding that the party had given priority to young leadership and competent individuals. He pointed out that in the 2024 general elections, the party provided opportunities to a large number of educated and new candidates.

“Nearly 80 per cent of MPs and MLAs elected in 2024 were newcomers and qualified youth. The TDP today stands as the country’s youngest party,” he said, adding the party ensured representation to all sections of society while giving prominence to deserving leaders.

Highlighting the importance of parliament constituency committees in political governance, Naidu said party presidents and secretaries must coordinate effectively in organising programmes.

“Welfare and development programmes undertaken within parliamentary constituencies must be implemented through coordination between MPs, MLAs, Ministers and parliamentary committee presidents,” he said.

Naidu also stressed that ministers should work closely with parliament constituency party presidents, who hold significant importance in the organisational structure.

He asserted that the party’s cadre remained its greatest strength. “The worker is the real leader. Only when justice is done to every worker will the party remain permanent. TDP is a family,” he said.

Naidu claimed the government had successfully implemented the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes promised during elections.

“We have kept our word by fulfilling the promises made to the people,” he said, warning leaders not to ignore the cadre and asking MPs and MLAs to remain connected with grassroots workers.

Naidu cautioned leaders against creating unnecessary disputes and said those who failed to perform would be sidelined. “I will review the performance of those holding positions every three months. If they do not deliver, they will be replaced,” he announced.

Naidu stressed the need to counter misinformation effectively, not only through social media and mainstream media but also through direct public outreach. “Our work must be communicated mouth-to-mouth as well. Only then will people have clarity,” he said.

Earlier in the day, TDP general secretary and IT minister Nara Lokesh said the responsibility of parliamentary constituency committees was assigned only to those who have shown strong commitment and loyalty to the party. He said the party cadre must function like disciplined soldiers.

Referring to the alliance between TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, Lokesh acknowledged that minor differences are natural in any coalition but must be resolved internally. “When three parties come together, small disagreements may arise. Parliamentary committee leaders must address these issues and ensure unity,” he said.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders would attempt to create divisions within the alliance and urged all cadres to remain united.