Andhra CM releases 141 crore under ‘Kalyanamasthu’, ‘Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released ₹141.60 crore towards financial assistance under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa benefiting the poor girls belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, besides families of construction workers and disabled persons.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

In all, 18,883 girls, who were married during the quarter April –June 2023 would get the amount, which would be directly credited into the bank accounts of their mothers.

Releasing the amount into the accounts at the click of the mouse from his camp office at Tadepalli, the chief minister said the scheme was introduced to help girls from the poor SC, ST, BC, minority communities, construction worker families and the differently abled to pursue their education.

“We’ve made it imperative for both the bride and groom to have at least completed their 10th class to be eligible. Education is the primary means to break free from poverty,” he said, adding that it would enable parents to provide education for their children and facilitate marriages with honour.

He said it would also help bring down the drop-out rate and increase enrolment ratio in schools and colleges.

Reasserting that education is the panacea for driving away poverty and other ills from the society, Jagan said that the other intention of the scheme is to prevent poor families from falling into debt trap.

Under the scheme, SC, ST and minority beneficiaries would get ₹1 lakh each, the OBC beneficiaries would get ₹50,000. The differently abled would get ₹1.5 lakh and the families of construction workers would be given ₹40,000 each.

Similarly, the incentives of SC and ST beneficiaries who opted for inter-caste marriage would get ₹1.2 lakh, the OBC beneficiaries would get ₹75,000 each for inter-caste marriages.

Social welfare minister M Nagarjuna, women and child welfare minister KV Usha Sricharan, energy minister P Ramachandra Reddy, revenue minister D Prasada Rao, endowments minister K Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and senior officials were present.

