Andhra cop attacked by inebriated man succumbs to injuries

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Oct 03, 2023 09:12 AM IST

A police constable in Andhra Pradesh died after being attacked by a drunk man during a Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. The suspect has been arrested.

Hyderabad A 34-year-old police constable, who was attacked by a drunk man during Ganesh idol immersion ceremony in the early hours of October 1 in Eluru district of Andhra Prades , succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Gandham Narendra, posted at Agiripalli police station, breathed his last at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. “The body is being shifted to the government hospital at Nuzvid for post-mortem,” Agiripalli sub-inspector (SI) Namburu Chanti Babu said.

According to the SI, the incident happened at around 2am on October 1, when Narendra was on his duty during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony, which was passing through Gowda Bazar area. He objected to the loud noise being made by the people in the procession using drums and said it was disturbing people at the night.

“He asked them to conclude the programme soon as it was already 2 am. One of the organisers of the procession, identified as Ullasa Rama Krishna (25) got into an argument with Narendra. In a fit of rage, he attacked the constable and beat him on his head with a stick,” Chanti Babu said.

Narendra, who collapsed instantly with severe bleeding injuries, was immediately rushed to the government hospital at Vijayawada. As his condition turned critical, he was shifted to an Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on October 1 evening. “He succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday morning,” the SI said.

Soon after the assault, the other police personnel immediately took Rama Krishna into custody. “He was found to be in a drunk condition. We have booked a murder case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code against the accused,” a police officer said.

