Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh is accelerating development of electric mobility infrastructure under the Centre's PM e-Bus Sewa scheme and is poised to emerge as a national model in electric public transport, a senior official has said. Andhra govt accelerates electric bus infrastructure under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K Vijayanand said that the government was giving priority to green mobility with a focus on pollution control, clean energy adoption and improved transport services.

Virtually reviewing the progress of electricity infrastructure works for e-bus charging stations along with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director M T Krishna Babu, Vijayanand stressed the need for timely execution of all pending works.

"The state is rapidly advancing electric mobility infrastructure under the Centre's PM e-Bus Sewa scheme...this initiative will mark a major milestone in developing sustainable urban transport systems, protecting the environment and expanding modern public transport services across Andhra Pradesh," Vijayanand said in an official release late on Saturday.

According to the official, under Tender-II of the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned 750 electric buses for Andhra Pradesh covering 11 cities and 12 depots, while Tirupati received an additional allocation of 300 buses under Convergence Energy Services Limited Tender-III.

Of the 750 buses, 621 are 12-metre buses and 129 are nine-metre buses and will operate in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kakinada, Kadapa, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati and Anantapur, said the press release.

Vijayanand observed that the rollout would significantly strengthen eco-friendly and modern public transport services while positioning Andhra Pradesh among the leading states in electric mobility.

He said that Behind-the-Meter charging infrastructure required for uninterrupted electric bus operations is being developed simultaneously across all depots with support approved by the Central Sanctioning and Steering Committee.

According to officials, against the total estimated project cost of ₹89.9 crore, financial assistance of ₹79.9 crore has been sanctioned for high-tension power connectivity systems, charging stations, electrical networks and depot-level power management facilities.

Officials said that the Centre has already released ₹17.8 crore for infrastructure works in Simhapuri, Gajuwaka, Kakinada, Kurnool and Anantapur regions and the funds were transferred on March 16 to TRANSCO and the concerned distribution companies.

Vijayanand said high-tension connectivity works are progressing through coordination between Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited and discoms, while low-tension infrastructure work across all 12 depots were being executed simultaneously after completion of the tender process and issuance of Letters of Acceptance on May 5.

Vijayanand said coordinated efforts involving SRTC, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, TRANSCO, discoms and partner agencies would help Andhra Pradesh emerge as a national leader in green public transport and ensure timely completion of one of the country's largest electric mobility initiatives.

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