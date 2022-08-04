Andhra govt orders high-level probe into gas leak incident

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the leakage of poisonous gas at an apparel factory in Anakapalli district, that led to more than 150 workers falling sick on Tuesday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, who called on the victims at the government hospital at Anakapalli, also ordered closure of Seeds Intimate Apparels, a garments manufacturing unit at the Brandix special economic zone at Atchyutapuram, till the inquiry was completed and reasons for the leakage of gas were found out.

The minister ordered the company management to pay wages to the workers until it reopens.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the incident at an official meeting, ordered that a high level committee of experts be appointed to look into the incident and find out the cause, besides suggesting steps to be taken to plug such incidents in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagan enquired about the treatment being provided to the victims of the gas leak incidents and directed that all possible assistance be provided to them.

The high-level expert committee comprises senior experts from Indian Council of Medical Research (IICT), Indian Council of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) (all from Hyderabad) and member (secretary) of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Vijayawada.

“The committee can invite other experts, if necessary. It shall submit a detailed report within 30 days,” a government order released in the evening said.

Speaking to reporters, the industries minister said a similar gas leak incident took place in the same factory on June 3. “Inquiries revealed that the poisonous gas was the result of the contamination of refrigerant in the air-conditioner some pesticide elements. We need to find out whether this time, too, a similar contamination happened. We are sending the gas residues collected from the spot for laboratory tests and take appropriate action, based on the report,” he said. Amarnath said some samples were also sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a more detailed examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 150 workers, mostly women, fell ill after inhaling the poisonous gas emanating from the apparel manufacturing unit during the night shift. Some of them fell unconscious, while others suffered from breathlessness, vomiting, convulsions, frothing from mouths and chest pain.

Anakapalli district medical and health officer Dr Annabathula Hemanth said that in all, 123 people had been admitted to different hospitals in the district and of them, 40 patients had been discharged and another 83 are still undergoing treatment.

“There are no casualties and all are out of danger. Their condition is stable and are still under observation,” he said.

A similar gas leak incident took place in the same factory – Seeds Intimate Apparel India Pvt Ltd — when several employees suddenly fell sick with symptoms like vomiting, irritation and breathlessness. In all, 431 workers were admitted to the nearby hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON