Andhra lifts restrictions on interstate travel, hints at reopening schools on Sept 5

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:20 IST

With the Centre making further relaxations in the lockdown as part of Unlock 3.0, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced removal of restrictions on inter-state transport, besides throwing open the tourism sector to step up the state’s revenue collection.

The state government also hinted at reopening of all educational institutions from September 5, coinciding with Teacher’s Day.

Principal Secretary (transport) M T Krishna Babu said starting Sunday, there would be no hurdles for the inter-state passenger movement. However, people entering Andhra Pradesh will have to register their names in the Spandana website.

“Once passengers register their names with Spandana, an auto-generated e-pass will be sent to their mobile and email. They can carry the auto generated e-pass along with a valid id proof to get entry at the border check post. This system is to ensure a record of the people coming to AP such that local health staff can keep a watch on the health of the concerned,” Krishna Babu said.

Minister for Tourism Muthamsetty Srinivas said the government will throw open various tourist spots for the people which would contribute to the state’s revenue. He also announced that a new tourism policy would be released shortly by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The minister said tourism projects including Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam and Bhavani Islands on Krishna River near Vijayawada would be reopened for the public from August 15. Boating facilities on Krishna and Godavari rivers would also be operated from August 15.

Srinivas said the state government had sought financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre to revive the tourism sector, which had been hit badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Proposals for temple tourism, including packages for Tirupati, Simhachalam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kanipakam and Sri Kalahasti were sent to the Centre. These tourism packages would be resumed in the first week of August.

He said star hotels would also be started next week under public-private partnership after getting a nod from the chief minister.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the state government was gearing up to reopen the schools from September 5 across the state, coinciding with Teacher’s Day, hoping that the situation would become normal by then.

The chief minister asked the officials to prepare for the launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day and students would be provided with a kit including a schoolbag, texts and note books, cloth for three pairs of uniforms, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and a belt.

He said that masks should also be included in the kit and awareness should be created among the students as to how to use the masks, the CMO release said.