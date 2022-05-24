Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming | Top points

The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire as protests against the change of Konaseema district's name turned violent on Tuesday, local reports indicate.

The arson broke out in Amalapuram town when police resorted to a lathi-charge at people who sought to stage a protest near the district collector's office opposing the proposed renaming of the newly created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On April 4, the new Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari. Last week, the state government issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and invited objections, if any, from the people.

Latest developments from violence Amalapuram town:

> Several policemen and protesters sustained injuries in a clash between Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS) members and the cops during the ‘Chalo Konaseema’ march.

> The march was reportedly taken out against the proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

> A police vehicle and an educational institution's bus were torched in Amalapuram town, reported news agency PTI.

> The office of transport minister Viswarupu was also attacked and furniture smashed, it added.

> Home Minister Taneti Vanitha alleged that some political parties and anti-social elements apparently instigated the arson.

> The Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to the proposed renaming of the district and wanted the name Konaseema retained.

> The samiti organised a protest on Tuesday and sought to submit a memorandum to the district collector Himanshu Shukla against the renaming.

> Police tried to foil the protest, which apparently infuriated the protestors and eventually all hell broke loose in the otherwise quiet town.

