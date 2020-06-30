e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Police perform last rites of pregnant woman after locals refuse cremation fearing superstition

Andhra Police perform last rites of pregnant woman after locals refuse cremation fearing superstition

Lavanya (23) was admitted to Nandyal Government Hospital for her delivery. However, she died on Saturday morning.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 08:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
The police have booked 15 persons on the charges of not allowing Lavanya’s family to perform her last rites in the village.
The police have booked 15 persons on the charges of not allowing Lavanya’s family to perform her last rites in the village.(PTI representational image )
         

Andhra Pradesh Police performed the last rites of a woman who died during childbirth as the locals refused to cremate her due to superstition.

Lavanya (23) was admitted to Nandyal Government Hospital for her delivery. However, she died on Saturday morning. Her relatives took her body to the village on the same day but some villagers stopped them from performing final rites of the woman. They felt that the dead body of a woman with a baby child in her womb is not good for the villagers,” said Rudravaram police station Sub Inspector Ramamohan Reddy.

He further said, “As the villagers had refused to allow her family members to conduct Lavanya’s last rites, her family members took her body to a forest area near Pedda Kambuluru village and tied the body to a tree and left the place.

“The body was later found by some locals from nearby villages who then informed the police on Sunday at around 7 pm. On Monday morning, the police performed the last rites in the presence of her family members and local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO),” Reddy added.

The police have booked 15 persons on the charges of not allowing Lavanya’s family to perform her last rites in the village. Cases are filed under sections 259, 270, 297 and 504 IPC.

tags
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN: Report
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN: Report
2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report
2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report
Green shoots in rural India set the stage for economic revival
Green shoots in rural India set the stage for economic revival
Weapon systems bought from US an integral part of arsenal
Weapon systems bought from US an integral part of arsenal
‘Unprecedented step’: Indian companies welcome ban on Chinese apps
‘Unprecedented step’: Indian companies welcome ban on Chinese apps
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to ‘go all out’ as prospect of quarterly loss looms
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to ‘go all out’ as prospect of quarterly loss looms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In