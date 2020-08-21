Andhra Pradesh adds 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, state tally soars to over 3.3 lakh

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:26 IST

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, a notch more than it reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Telugu state to 3,34,940, a bulletin of the state health department said.

At least, 91 deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll in Andhra to 3,092. A day earlier, 95 people had succumbed to the infectious disease in the state.

As many as 8,827 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,44,045. There are 87,803 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Kurnool are the worst-hit districts by the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a large number of positive patients daily.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting nearly 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 29,05,824. The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured and discharged or have migrated elsewhere.

A total of 983 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with a total of 1,62,806 active cases and 21,359 deaths due to the viral disease.