Andhra Pradesh govt striving to usher in gram swaraj, says Jagan

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 77th Independence Day function, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that his government has been striving to usher in gram swaraj visualised by Mahatma Gandhi by bringing in revolutionary changes in the administration, besides ensuring social justice through empowerment of weaker sections.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium at Vijayawada after hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations, Jagan said his government has brought in major changes in the rural administrative system through 15,000 village and ward secretariats, digital libraries, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and the volunteer system to extend quick civic services to the people in full transparency.

“The changes have helped reverse the decades-old corrupt administrative system. The state government has been sincerely and transparently implementing its welfare agenda by transferring ₹231,000 crore into the accounts of poor people under various direct benefit transfer schemes in the last 50 months.

He said the government has also displayed its commitment towards decentralisation of administration by increasing the number of districts from 13 to 26, to fulfil the wishes of three regions of the state.

Jagan said there were opposition from some sections to his decisions on introduction of English medium in schools, allotment of house sites and construction of houses for the poor. “This kind of opposition is also untouchability. The war will continue till justice is done,” he said.

Jagan said Andhra Pradesh was the only state which has enacted law to reserve 50 % of the nominated posts and contracts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities for rendering social justice to the weaker sections.

He also claimed that apart from welfare schemes, his government had mainly focused on three sectors – agriculture, education and health and has brought in revolutionary changes in these sector.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said his government is working towards rectifying the decades of injustice meted out to Telangana and setting an example in terms of welfare and development.

He said though the country has made rapid progress in various fields, there were still a lot of unfulfilled promises as people continue to face hardships and marginalised communities like Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and weaker sections continue agitations for their rights.

KCR claimed that Telangana has made a rapid turnaround in the last 10 years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

“We carried out the reconstruction of Telangana as a sacred work and steered a devastated Telangana towards the path of development. Now, Telangana is placed at the top position in the country in many fields. With a visionary perspective and transparent policies, we reached a stage where ‘Telangana Practices – Nation Follows’,” he said.

He said several irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram were taken up to make the state fertile. The Telangana’s development model, characterised by its focus on both development and welfare, has showcased the state as an example of effective governance.

