Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy holds his first cabinet meeting with 25 ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the first meeting of his cabinet on Monday with all 25 ministers, including five deputy Chief Ministers.

Earlier on Saturday, the twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister, nine days after Reddy took over as Andhra Pradesh CM.

Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi here.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy’s YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 15:39 IST