Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at scrap factory in Nellore's Pellakuru colony

ANI |
May 17, 2025 12:03 PM IST

The fire that broke out on early hours of Saturday, spread due to the iron scrap, waste materials, and plastic catching fire.

A massive fire broke out on the First Street of Pellakuru Colony in Kovur, Nellore district, in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said the fire erupted in a scrap factory.

Firefighters are working to control the fire that spread in the scrap factory at Nellore. (PTI/X)
Firefighters are working to control the fire that spread in the scrap factory at Nellore. (PTI/X)

The presence of iron scrap, waste materials, and plastic at the site caused the flames to spread quickly. Thick smoke filled the surrounding area, causing concern among residents.

Police and fire personnel reached the spot and are engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control.

 

Kovuru Sub-Inspector Ranganadh Gowd confirmed that Nellore authorities received information about the incident early in the morning and responded promptly.

He said firefighting teams are actively working to control the blaze, while the fire's cause is still under investigation.

The official statement said it is not yet clear whether an electrical short circuit caused the fire or was deliberate.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at scrap factory in Nellore's Pellakuru colony
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On