Andhra Pradesh further relaxes lockdown in 8 districts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced further relaxation of lockdown in eight districts of the state which reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 5% with effect from July 1. The relaxation would be in force till July 7.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive of the total people tested for a virus.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the lockdown, which is presently in force from 6pm to 6am the following day, would be relaxed by three more hours in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.

As such, there would be curfew from 9pm to 6am the following day in these eight districts. However, a grace period of one hour would be given for the closure of shops and business establishments, including restaurants.

In five other districts, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Chittoor, the current lockdown restrictions would continue as the Covid-19 positivity rate in these districts is still above 5%.

“A decision on further relaxation of lockdown in these districts would be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation after July 7,” the CMO release said.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 1,879,872. There were 33 deaths in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid fatalities to 12,599. At present, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.