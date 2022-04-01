Andhra Pradesh: Jagan flags off 500 free transport vehicles for pregnant women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off 500 "Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express", a dedicated transportation facility for new mothers who deliver at government hospitals. The chief minister flagged off the Thalli-Bidda express vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada at around 10.40 am.

Under the "Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express" scheme, 30 vehicles are allocated to each district with a GPS-enabled system that will ensure tracking of the vehicles on real-time basis so that the beneficiaries can get timely service.

The service is coordinated by 102 /108 call centre which operates 24X7. A vehicle is arranged within 30 minutes of a request. Postnatal women,child and one attendant are transported from the government facility to home. The post-natal women need not have to wait for the vehicle as they can identify and track the location of the vehicle on real-time basis,

“As many as four lakh mothers and infants would be provided free transportation through these vehicles, a year’, an official release said.

A centralized call centre has also been set up for assistance to postnatal women. Along with the call centre, Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express App has been set up for coordination between postnatal women, nurses and drivers.

As part of the post-natal services, the government is providing Rs. 5,000 to mothers under YSR Arogya Aasara as recuperative allowance besides the transportation facility through YSR Thalli Bidda.

(With inputs from PTI)