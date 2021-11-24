Andhra Pradesh passes resolution to keep legislative council

A day after repealing the legislations to create three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Tuesday withdrew its decision to abolish the state legislative council on the grounds of “putting an end to the uncertainty and ambiguity in the state legislature.”

A resolution seeking to continue the existing state legislative council was introduced in the state assembly by the minister for legislative affairs and finance, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, and adopted by the state assembly voice vote in the afternoon.

The fresh resolution proposes to withdraw the statutory resolution adopted by the state assembly on January 27, 2020, under Article 169 of the Constitution of India, requesting the Centre to abolish the state legislative council. A fresh resolution will be sent to the Union home ministry for approval soon.

The Jagan government had decided to abolish the legislative council last year after his government failed to get the bills on the formation of three capitals in the Upper House due to a lack of majority for the ruling YSR Congress party. Out of the total number of 58 members in the council, the YSRCP had only nine members, while the TDP had 33 members.

Making a statement at the time of adopting the resolution for the abolition of the council on January 27, 2020, the chief minister said the Upper House had become a stumbling block for his government in taking important policy decisions and getting legislative approval.

He also asserted that the legislative council did not serve any purpose, as there were more educated and intellectual members in the assembly. He even reasoned that the council was causing a huge burden on the state exchequer to the extent of ₹60 crores every year, which the cash-strapped state could not afford to continue.

The resolution was sent to the Union home ministry, which has not taken any action on the proposal since then. Initially, the Jagan government made a couple of representations to the Centre, asking for early abolition of the legislative council. It stopped pursuing the matter later as ruling YSRCP’s strength increased due to elections periodically.

Now, the strength of the YSRCP in the state council has gone up to 21 with the election of three more MLCs under the MLA’s quota. Elections to 11 other MLC seats under local bodies’ quota are underway, and since the YSRCP has captured 90 per cent of the local body seats in the recent elections, it is expected to win all 11 seats unopposed, taking the YSRCP’s council strength to 32.

The legislative affairs minister told the state assembly that the state government took the decision in the wake of the failure of the Centre in deciding on the same despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels and lapse of a considerable period of 19 months.

“So, we have decided to continue the council to put an end to the prevailing situation of uncertainty and ambiguity, which is affecting the dignity and decorum, always associated with the council and its members,” Reddy said.