Andhra Pradesh sets record, administers over 1.37m vaccine doses in a day

A record 1.37 million people were vaccinated against Covid-19 infection in Andhra Pradesh in a single day on Sunday, state medical and health department said on Monday. The mega drive began at 6 am and continued beyond 10 pm during which more than 1.37 million residents were vaccinated.

Out of the total 1,372,481 vaccine doses delivered, 164,308 were given in the West Godavari district followed by 155,299 in East Godavari, 140,583 in Krishna, 111,784 in Visakhapatnam, 106,698 in Guntur, 102,698 in Prakasam, 102,179 in Chittoor, 88,558 in Srikakulam, 87,760 in Anantapur, 79,098 in Nellore, 79,007 in Kurnool, 78,014 in Kadapa and 63,314 in Vizianagaram.

The drive involved 4,589 vaccination centres and 28,917 medical and para medical staff, besides 40,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and another 5,000 assistants, the health department said.

Commissioner of health Katamaneni Bhaskar said the previous record of 632,780 doses administered in a single day on April 14 also belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

The other instances of high number of Covid-19 vaccine administration in a single day were: 585,267 in Bihar on June 16; 579,161 in Andhra Pradesh on May 27; 541,923 in Maharashtra on April 26; 525,916 in Rajasthan on April 7; 519,624 in Gujarat on April 3, 513,489 and 508,995 doses on April 5 and 12 respectively in Uttar Pradesh and 503,124 doses in Madhya Pradesh on June 14.

“It is a remarkable achievement by the state health department. It has proved that our medical team and other staff members can take up [the task of] administering over one million vaccinations a day, if the Centre maintains the supply,” Bhaskar said.

He complimented the district collectors of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur for vaccinating more than one lakh persons on a single day.