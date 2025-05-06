Andhra Pradesh to see heavy rain today; orange and yellow alerts issued for Telangana: Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” in several districts of Andhra Pradesh till May 7. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacts with collectors of various districts through video conference during a review meeting on the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains. (PTI)

Ten people died as unseasonal heavy rain threw life out of gear in several parts of the state. “Nine of them died when they were struck by lightning, while one person died due to the fall of a tree trunk,” the officials said.

According to IMD, highest rainfall of 100mm was received in Kajuluru village in Kakinada district. Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the undivided districts of Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts till the early hours of Monday.

Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Ronanki Kurmanath, said that varied weather conditions are expected to persist across the state until Wednesday, May 7. While some areas may experience heat wave, others are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Widespread damage to crops was also reported, prompting chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to issue direction to officials to undertake damage assessment and compensate farmers without delay.

Orange alert in Telangana

The IMD also issued an orange and yellow alert for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for several districts of Telangana for May 6.

Severe weather warning, an orange alert, has been issued for the following districts – Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts.

A yellow alert, forecasting moderate weather disturbances, were issued for Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and and Wanaparthy districts.

Rain, hailstorm warning in Himachal

The IMD has predicted that rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms will continue in various parts of Himachal Pradesh till May 8. Higher reaches of the mountains are likely to witness snowfall.

Night-time thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely between May 5 and May 9, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts.

Alert for isolated hailstorms were issued in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kangra for May 6.