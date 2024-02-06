Andhra Pradesh: TTD takes stand against religious conversions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday said the discriminatory attitude of some sections of the Hindu society towards certain castes has led to religious conversions especially in rural areas, adding that TTD would take initiatives to prevent such conversions in the state and encourage “ghar wapsi” (reconversion) of the Hindus who had converted into other religions in the past. TTD will establish a system to take the initiative forward, he said. Members of TTD during the three-day convention at Tirumala on Monday. (HT Photo)

“The three-day conclave suggested that religious activities in Harijanawadas and Girijanawadas, like Dalita Govindam and Girijan Govindam, construction of Hindu temples in their respective areas and appointment of priests belonging to SCs and STs in such temples have to be taken in a widespread manner to avoid conversions,” Reddy said while briefing reporters on the resolutions adopted at the conclusion of Dharmika Sadas at Tirumala.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Dharmika Sadas observed that many of the youngsters belonging to Hinduism are changing their religion due to poverty and the influence of the environment around them. “The conference concluded that many training camps and other schemes are necessary to put an end to this situation,” he said.

Stating that the TTD would take initiatives to encourage “ghar wapsi” of such people who want to come back to Hinduism, Reddy said it was resolved that the TTD would establish a system for the same.

“If people of any other religious faiths voluntarily come forward to practise Hinduism, such people will be initiated into Hinduism by a “samprokshana” (sprinkling of sacred water) ceremony at the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala,” the TTD chairman said.

Such converted Hindus would be provided with a darshan of the Lord on the same day. Subsequently, they would be trained in Hindu rituals and taught traditions and practices as part of the Sanatana Dharma, he said.

The Dharmika Sadas resolved that Itihasas and Puranas (ancient Hindu religious scriptures) would be propagated in a big way so that all sections of people, right from children to adults, can easily understand the essence. “For this, there is a need to train Dharma Pracharakas (propagators of Dharma),” he said.

Among other resolutions adopted at the conclave are: development of Tirupati as a spiritual city to create a spiritual atmosphere on the lines of Tirumala, restoration of dilapidated temples across the state, construction of temples in Dalit, tribal and fishermen colonies in a big way, taking up of special measures for the protection of cows, promotion of Dravidian Vedas and extensive usage of social media to promote the principles of Sanatana Dharma to every nook and corner of the society.