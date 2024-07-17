Andhra school boys who raped, murdered, minor girl watched porn, tried to recreate assault: Report

Three jailed school-going boys, who allegedly raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month, had watched porn videos on their phones before committing the crime, a report by India Today said. Andhra school boys who raped minor girl watched porn, tried to recreate assault: Report(Representational image)

According to the report, the accused tried to recreate the assault that they saw in the videos on the minor.

The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on July 7. According to the police, the three minor boys allegedly raped the girl, strangled her to death, and then carted her body on a bicycle for some distance and then on a motorcycle to the backwaters of Krishna River with the help of their two male relatives. After this, the accused tied a stone to her body and pushed her into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal in Mucchumarri village, reported news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the girl was last seen playing in a park in the village before the incident.

However, the victim's body has not yet been found.

Six police teams, expert swimmers, dog squads, drone cameras, technical teams, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are conducting a search operation for the body, the police said. Earlier on Tuesday, the police also reconstructed the crime scene and zeroed in on a particular search area to find the victim.

The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday arrested the two men - the father and uncle of one of the boys - who helped the minor boys in concealing and destroying the evidence.

The minor boys have been arrested and may be sent to an observation home later, the police said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the minor girl.

(With inputs from PTI)