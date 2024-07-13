Andhra Pradesh: Dancer kills hen by biting off its head during performance, FIR lodged

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over the deliberate killing of a hen during a dance show in Andhra Pradesh, with a participant killing the bird by biting off its head during the event in Anakapalli in the state. A screengrab of the viral video (Courtesy: PETA India)

Sharing a video of the gory act on its Instagram handle, the India chapter of animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said that it worked actively to get the FIR registered.

“After a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a man barbaically killing a hen by biting off the bird's head during a dance performance, PETA India worked with Anakapalli district police officials to register an FIR against the performer and organisers,” a PETA India statement read.

“The FIR is under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (PCA) Act. This disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment,” the statement further stated.

PETA India also demanded that ‘perpetrators of animal abuse’ undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as ‘abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.’

“Research shows that people who commit cruelty with animals are repeat offenders who then move on to hurting other animals, including humans,” the organisation said.

In a clip from the show, the dancer, a man dressed in a red saree, is seen biting off the hen's head as part of his group's performance, even as the bird writhes in extreme pain. He even smears its blood on his face.

According to the website Free Press Journal, the group has been identified as Vishnu Entertainment.

(Disclaimer: Trigger warning)