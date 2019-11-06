Andhra scraps move to rename Kalam award

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:02 IST

Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh government was on Tuesday forced to rescind an order issued a day earlier renaming an award named after late former President A P J Abdul Kalam for meritorious students following criticism from opposition parties.

The order issued on Monday evening renamed the award after chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s late father, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who was popularly known as YSR. YSR was the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

In the order, school education secretary B Vijaya Kumar said the award, which is given to students who excel in class 10 examinations, has been renamed YSR Vidya Puraskar.

Kalam, who served as the president for five years from 2002, was closely involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

A copy of the order went viral on social media on Tuesday morning amid angry reactions with the hashtag #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam.

In a statement on Tuesday, the YSR Congress Party or YSRCP government in the state said that the chief minister pulled up officials for issuing the order without his knowledge. “He warned the officials and firmly told them to continue the name of APJ Abdul Kalam for the meritorious student award. He also ordered that such awards be presented in the names of Mahatma Gandhi, [Bhimrao] Ambedkar, Jyothiba Phule and Jagjivan Ram.”

Earlier, opposition Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said renaming of the award was “a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much-venerated man”.

Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, said that his father introduced the APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar award to inspire students. “How has power gotten so much into the head of @ysjagan [Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy] to disrespect a great visionary like Dr. Kalam?? Cancel the GO [government order], save face!’’ he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lanka Dinakar called Kalam a real hero and criticised dynasty politics. “It shows utmost arrogance and disrespect for the great scientist and former president of our nation,” he said

The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar awards are given annually on November 11 on the occasion of first Union education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary that is observed as the National Education Day.

.