Andhra student on solo Alaska trip goes missing, last contacted friends on December 30

A 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh pursuing MS in the US state of Texas has reportedly gone missing after he went on a solo winter trip in Alaska last month. The missing student has been identified as Karasani Hari Krishna Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, who went on the solo trip during Christmas holidays on December 22. File photo of missing Indian student Karisana Hari Krishna Reddy (Facebook)

Reddy had told his friends that he would return within two weeks and took the journey via public transport, Times of India reported. He last contacted his friends and family on December 30, according to Alaska police. His mobile phone signal was last located on December 31 in Denali where he stayed in a hotel, according to his friends.

He had told his friends and roommates that he would return by January 4. After December 31 when his phone remained switched off, his friends assumed it was because of patchy mobile phone network in the mountainous areas that Reddy was travelling to. However, when they checked his credit card records, it showed he had made a transaction using a local cab facility, according to the report

Several social media handles have shared the report of Reddy going missing in Alaska and his friends have also said he relied on public transport as he does not know driving.

Issuing a statement on Reddy's missing, Alaska police said that the 24-year-old student had not contacted his family or friends after December 30 and did not return to Texas as expected on January 5, 2026. The police also urged public to share any information about Hari's whereabouts.

Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society officials was quoted by TOI saying that Reddy's family had not reached out to them seeking help to trace him, though they were coordinating with local contacts in the US.

Alaska is known for its frigid winters and the temperature between December 31 to January 1 dipped to -40 degree Celsius. Tourists usually avoid Alaska owing to the harsh weather in winter months.