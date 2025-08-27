Two students burn classmate's stomach, hands with iron box in Andhra, hostel staff 'ignored' injuries

A student at a hostel of a private school in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district sustained severe burn injuries after two of his classmates allegedly burned him with an iron box, PTI reported, citing police officials. The incident took place on August 18 at a private school in Morampudi.(Image for represenation/ ANI)

According to the police, the incident took place on August 18 at a school in Morampudi. The two students allegedly burned the victim's stomach and hands with the iron box in their hostel room.

The police said that a film was screened for the hostel children on August 16, after which two students allegedly removed a surveillance camera and kept it in the victim's school bag.

After the missing camera was noticed, the hostel in-charge summoned the three students, where the victim named his two classmates, according to PTI.

Following this incident, the two students attacked him on August 18 and according to police, the hostel staff ignored the burns.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother, while visiting him, noticed the burns.

The woman took her son to a hospital in Razole, where he is currently undergoing treatment. "My husband died three months ago, I cannot lose my son," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

‘Incident kept hidden for nearly a week’



District educational officer Vasudeva Rao said that the school management kept the incident under wraps for almost a week, reported ANI.

Rao said that an inquiry has been initiated against the management and that his office will soon submit a detailed report to the district collector.

“The management kept the incident under wraps for almost a week, which is highly objectionable. An inquiry has been initiated, and we will be submitting a detailed report to the District Collector soon,” he said, according to a news agency.