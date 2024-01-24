close_game
close_game
News / India News / Anganwadi workers call off strike after talks with govt in Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi workers call off strike after talks with govt in Andhra Pradesh

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jan 24, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The talks followed a call given by the unions for state-wide shutdown on January 24 in protest against the arrest of thousands of Anganwadi workers all over the state on Monday

More than 1.06 lakh workers and helpers of Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh, who have been on the warpath for the last 42 days seeking solution to their long-pending demands, called off their agitation on Tuesday and returned to work, following talks with the state government.

A statement from the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government had agreed to extend life insurance coverage, including a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-lakh accident insurance policy to Anganwadi workers and helpers starting this year. (ANI)
A statement from the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government had agreed to extend life insurance coverage, including a 2-lakh accident insurance policy to Anganwadi workers and helpers starting this year. (ANI)

A state government delegation headed by state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held negotiations with the representatives of the Anganwadi workers’ and helpers’ unions all through the night on Monday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The talks followed a call given by the unions for state-wide shutdown on January 24 in protest against the arrest of thousands of Anganwadi workers all over the state on Monday and sacking of over 80,000 workers who did not join their duties.

The workers have been agitating since December 12, 2023, demanding among other things, an increase in their salary from 11,500 at present to 26,000, besides payment of gratuity, paid medical leaves, recognition of mini workers as main workers, retirement benefits, and pension.

“The state government conceded most of our demands, except salary hike, which it has assured to take up in July this year,” union leader K Polari told reporters on Tuesday.

VR Jyothi, the general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, said the government also agreed to withdraw all the cases filed against Anganwadi workers, pay salaries for the strike period and accept them back for duties immediately.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government had agreed to extend life insurance coverage, including a 2-lakh accident insurance policy to Anganwadi workers and helpers starting this year. The limit for the appointment of Anganwadi assistants has been increased from 45 years to 50 years.

The Anganwadi workers will be eligible for travel allowance and dearness allowance on a monthly and bi-monthly basis, respectively. The upper age limit for the continued service of Anganwadi workers and helpers has been set at 62 years.

The government has agreed to release a fund of 66.54 crore for the construction of Anganwadi centres located in rented buildings. An allocation of 7.81 crore has been sanctioned for 55,607 centres to address sanitation requirements.

Speaking to reporters, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government had consistently demonstrated empathy and a commitment to resolve the issues of Anganwadi workers. “This cooperative stance was reciprocated by Anganwadi workers who acknowledged the attempts made by the opposition parties to politicize the strike and understood the government’s perspective,” he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On