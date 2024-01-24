Anganwadi workers call off strike after talks with govt in Andhra Pradesh

More than 1.06 lakh workers and helpers of Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh, who have been on the warpath for the last 42 days seeking solution to their long-pending demands, called off their agitation on Tuesday and returned to work, following talks with the state government. A statement from the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government had agreed to extend life insurance coverage, including a ₹ 2-lakh accident insurance policy to Anganwadi workers and helpers starting this year. (ANI)

A state government delegation headed by state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held negotiations with the representatives of the Anganwadi workers’ and helpers’ unions all through the night on Monday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The talks followed a call given by the unions for state-wide shutdown on January 24 in protest against the arrest of thousands of Anganwadi workers all over the state on Monday and sacking of over 80,000 workers who did not join their duties.

The workers have been agitating since December 12, 2023, demanding among other things, an increase in their salary from ₹11,500 at present to ₹26,000, besides payment of gratuity, paid medical leaves, recognition of mini workers as main workers, retirement benefits, and pension.

“The state government conceded most of our demands, except salary hike, which it has assured to take up in July this year,” union leader K Polari told reporters on Tuesday.

VR Jyothi, the general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, said the government also agreed to withdraw all the cases filed against Anganwadi workers, pay salaries for the strike period and accept them back for duties immediately.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the government had agreed to extend life insurance coverage, including a ₹2-lakh accident insurance policy to Anganwadi workers and helpers starting this year. The limit for the appointment of Anganwadi assistants has been increased from 45 years to 50 years.

The Anganwadi workers will be eligible for travel allowance and dearness allowance on a monthly and bi-monthly basis, respectively. The upper age limit for the continued service of Anganwadi workers and helpers has been set at 62 years.

The government has agreed to release a fund of ₹66.54 crore for the construction of Anganwadi centres located in rented buildings. An allocation of ₹7.81 crore has been sanctioned for 55,607 centres to address sanitation requirements.

Speaking to reporters, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government had consistently demonstrated empathy and a commitment to resolve the issues of Anganwadi workers. “This cooperative stance was reciprocated by Anganwadi workers who acknowledged the attempts made by the opposition parties to politicize the strike and understood the government’s perspective,” he said.