'Angkita Dutta was sacked’: Amit Malviya slams Priyanka Gandhi as she meets wrestlers

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Priyanka Gandhi also called for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women grapplers. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting women wresters protesting at Jantar Mantar. (RajkRaj/HT photo)

Alleging that Priyanka Gandhi's fight against harassment of women is a “matter of political convenience”, Malviya raked up Angkita Dutta's alleged harassment case against Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

“Dr Angkita Dutta, former IYC Assam president, pleaded Rahul Gandhi and her to be heard, because she was being harassed by Srinivas B V, national president of IYC. Let alone be given an audience, she was sacked,” Malviya tweeted.

Dutta was expelled as the Assam Congress Youth president over alleged "anti-party activities", in the light of her accusation of harassment against Srinivas.

Dutta filed the complaint at the Dispur police station on April 19 alleging that Srinivas has been ”harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

In the complaint, Dutta who was the president of Assam unit Youth Congress alleged that during the party’s plenary session at Raipur in February, the accused had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

The police then registered an FIR against Srinivas under various sections of the IPC related to harassment of women and the IT Act.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of “protecting” Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of poll campaign events in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.

She was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the copy of FIRs filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers.

"When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country's pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them," she said.

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON