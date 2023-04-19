Anil Antony slams Rahul Gandhi over harassment allegations against Youth Congress chief

Amid the allegations of harassment levelled by Indian Youth Congress Assam unit head Dr Angkita Dutta against IYC chief BV Srinivas, Anil Antony, who recently switched over to BJP from Congress, criticised Rahul Gandhi for not walking the talk on ‘women empowerment’. Retweeting the post shared by Dutta alleging harassment, Antony on Wednesday called out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy’ as the party failed to take action in the matter.

Anil Antony (L) and Rahul Gandhi. (File)

He claimed that trolls supporting the party were ‘abusing’ Dutta to tarnish her image. The Congress turncoat also predicted a massive win for the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 general elections.

He wrote, “From early 2010s one of the main themes of Mr.@RahulGandhi was ‘woman empowerment’. Recall him parroting that many many times in the now famous interview in@TimesNow with Arnab Goswami way back in 2014. And your right hand@srinivasiyc was mistreating another@IYC office bearer for months and your party did nothing about it. And shamelessly your IT cell trolls are abusing and maligning her name trying to silence her without looking at the merits of her complaint. Hypocrisy thy name is@INCIndia. A drubbing bigger than 2014 and 2019 awaits you in 2024 as whole of India has absolute trust in H’ble PM Sri.@narendramodi ji and his vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.””

Dutta on Tuesday had accused Srinivas of harassment on the basis of her gender. The youth leader, who is also the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, alleged in multiple tweets that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not take up the matter despite her complaints.

Srinivas, however, has termed Dutta a ‘sponsored stooge of the BJP,’ adding that ‘no diversion’ was going to save the saffron party's government in Karnataka, which will go to polls on May 10.

Dutta, meanwhile, denied reports she would be joining the BJP, and stuck with her allegations against Srinivas.

