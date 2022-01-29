Anil Deshmukh cites Sachin Vaze’s U-turn in fresh bail plea

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has in his fresh bail plea cited the statements given by dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze before Justice KU Chandiwal enquiry commission, taking a complete U-Turn and denying that he collected money for the Nationalist Congress Party leader or handed any cash to his office staff.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the money-laundering case against Deshmukh on May 11, 2021, on the basis of an April 21 First Information Report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), based on allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged that Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

ED claimed that on Deshmukh’s instructions Vaze, between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai to avoid police interference.

In his statement to ED, Vaze reportedly revealed that he handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s aide Kundan Shinde.

Subsequently, the agency said, Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh got an amount of ₹4.18 crore routed through Delhi-based agents as donations to a Deshmukh-led charitable trust, Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, Nagpur.

However, while testifying before the Chandiwal Commission, set up by Maharashtra government to enquire into Singh’s allegations, Vaze took a U-Turn and denied the claims, purportedly made by him in his statements to ED.

In this backdrop, Deshmukh has claimed that Vaze’s statements were “unreliable and had no creditworthiness whatsoever.”

“The statements made by Vaze are wholly ‘unreliable’ and have no creditworthiness,” said Deshmukh’s plea. “The credibility of Vaze is a matter of serious concern as he has changed his statement before the Chandiwal Commission and has said that he never met Deshmukh nor have handed him any money till date. Vaze has several cases registered against him. ACP Sanjay Patil, whose message the agency has been relying on to claim that Deshmukh was demanding money from bar owners, has told the commission that he was forced by Singh to revert to his message. That ‘Number 1” for whom money was collected from bar owners by Vaze was not him but Singh, it has become clear in various statements.”

Deshmukh has also claimed that Param Bir Singh, who made allegations against him, is “the mastermind of the Antilia explosives scare case whose name has also been taken by a cyber-expert working for Mumbai police for creating a fake threat note, has himself officially submitted a pursis before the Commission stating that all allegations were based on HEARSAY.”

He too has submitted before the commission that all his allegations against Deshmukh were based on hearsay.

Special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade has asked the ED to file a reply to the bail plea of Deshmukh filed through advocate Inderpal Singh and posted the matter for hearing on February 4.

“I am a victim of gross persecution and harassment being meted out at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly mala fide considerations. The instant case reflects shocking abuse of power and authority by the concerned officials who have virtually unleashed a reign of terror by subverting the process of law,” Deshmukh has said in his fresh bail plea.

The NCP leader, who was arrested on November 1, 2021, has claimed that he is a popular leader and has devoted his life to public service. He has become the MLA for the fifth time from Katol assembly constituency and has toiled hard in life, his plea stated, adding that starting from the grassroots level, he has been fortunate to have held a responsible office of a minister, and in the course of his political career and rise, he has indeed become an eyesore for several vested interests for mala fide and extraneous considerations.

He has also claimed to be suffering from several health ailments.

Praying for bail in his petition Deshmukh has said the trial in his case is not likely to start immediately as the agency is further investigating the case. The CBI is yet to file a charge-sheet in the predicate offence. He cannot be considered at flight risk as he himself presented before the agency. He is ready to co-operate and follow all conditions put by the court and as all the evidence is on paper there is nothing he can tamper with if given bail.