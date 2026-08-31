Social activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised on Monday following viral infection, acute dehydration and kidney issues.

The activist was brought to the hospital in a cardiac ambulance. (PTI)

Hazare, who was admitted to the Bombay Hospital, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) under the care of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

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The veteran Gandhian activist was brought to the hospital in a cardiac ambulance, along with caretakers from his village. Dr Bhansali said Hazare's tests were underway, following which further treatment will be determined.

Hazare rose to prominence nationally through the India Against Corruption movement in 2011. Before that, he was known across Maharashtra for his social and anti-corruption work.

As recently as last month, Hazare told a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers that India's youth represent its future and that integrity and selfless service are essential qualities for nation-building.

The group of 20 IPS probationers from different states, who underwent training at Hyderabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, visited Hazare's native village, Ralegan Siddhi, in western Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district in late July to study its watershed development and rural transformation model.

Anna Hazare on CJP protest

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the Cockroach Janta Party protest, Anna Hazare emphasised that peaceful agitation and democratic dialogue are the only ways to address public grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the Cockroach Janta Party protest, Anna Hazare emphasised that peaceful agitation and democratic dialogue are the only ways to address public grievances. {{/usCountry}}

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"Any issue gets resolved through dialogue. Dialogue leads to solutions. Creating tension and going down the wrong path will not solve anything. Dialogue is the most crucial thing. I have conducted 22 hunger strikes, but I never resorted to violence. Things should be resolved through dialogue. The welfare of society, whatever is right, should be done," he said after the CJP stir was called off.

"I did 22 fasts, never used violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is essential; creating violence is not right. Whoever the person may be, one should never indulge in violence," he added.

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Emphasising that governments must listen to the voice of the citizens, Hazare noted that democratic avenues are designed to ensure public welfare:

"One has to see what the public is saying. For the public's welfare, even if we have to step forward, there's no harm in it. But public interest must happen. Issues are never resolved by violence but by dialogue among people."

"Whatever happens through democracy happens. One should always follow the path of democracy," he added.