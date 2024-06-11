Annadaneshwar mutt’s pontiff killed by his aide in Mysuru: Cops

Shivananda seer (90), head of the Annadaneshwar mutt in Siddarthanagara, Mysuru, was killed by his aide on Sunday night, who then allegedly tried to kill self by taking poison, a police officer familiar with the matter said on Monday. Police investigations have revealed that the accused, who had been employed as the seer’s assistant for over two years, had shown violent tendencies in the past (File photo)

The officer said the accused has been identified as Ravi (60), allegedly attacked the seer with a grass-cutting sickle.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The officer further said that investigations have revealed that Ravi, who had been employed as the seer’s assistant for over two years, had shown violent tendencies in the past. The accused had allegedly previously assaulted his wife when she sought alms from the seer, leading to a confrontation between the two men prior to the murder.

The crime was discovered by seer’s elder brother, Lokesh. He said: “The accused did not come take breakfast for the seer even after 9:30am. When I went to see the reason for the delay, I found Ravi sitting next to seer’s body, consuming poison. I immediately informed the police.” The accused in currently undergoing treatment. The seer had prepared his Gadduge (tomb) during his lifetime at the Mutt premises, where he will now be cremated, he said.

Nazarbad police inspector M. Mahadeva Swamy said: “The motive behind the murder is unknown. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and the investigation is ongoing.