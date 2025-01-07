Menu Explore
10 women booked for attacking man, his family over barking pet dog in Maharashtra's Thane

ByHT News Desk
Jan 07, 2025 01:30 PM IST

The victim, a vegetable vendor and the accused were neighbours. Police said the two families had a history of disputes over petty issues.

Thane police registered a case against 10 women for allegedly attacking a man and his family after being angry over their pet dog barking in the locality.

Police said the pet dog of the vendor's family started barking in the locality, annoying the accused. (Representative image)(HT File)
Police said the pet dog of the vendor's family started barking in the locality, annoying the accused. (Representative image)(HT File)

The assault happened in the district's Kalyan area on Sunday. The victim, a vegetable vendor and the accused were neighbours, news agency PTI reported. Police said the two families had a history of disputes over petty issues.

Police said the pet dog of the vendor's family started barking in the locality, annoying the accused. Following this, the accused and a group of women entered the vegetable vendor's house and thrashed him. The group also pelted stones and ransacked his house. The victim and his family members were injured in the assault, police said.

The vendor registered a complaint with the police on Monday, based on which an FIR was registered against the women and nine others. The charges include violence, unlawful assembly, acts intended to cause harm, provoke unrest and commit trespass with malicious intent.

Pet dog mistreated in Thane

A seven-month-old poodle named Dollar lost vision in one eye, reportedly due to mistreatment by staff and negligence at a pet boarding facility in Thane. The pet’s owners have accused the facility, but its owner has denied the allegations.

Abhishek Kumar and his wife had entrusted their two pet dogs to the facility as they travelled to the United Kingdom for work.

Based on their complaint, an FIR has been registered at Vartak Nagar police station under sections 325 (causing grievous hurt to an animal), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Kumar alleged that Dollar has lost weight from five kilograms to four. “When I was at the UK airport, I received a call saying his left eye needed surgery. When I returned, his eye was popping out, swollen, and haemorrhaged. This facility needs to be shut down,” he said.

Dollar’s left eyeball had to be removed during surgery due to excessive swelling and haemorrhages. Kumar has called for stricter regulation of pet boarding facilities to prevent such incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

