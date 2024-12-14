Shambhu, Protesting farmers suspended their foot march to Delhi after some of them were injured on Saturday in teargas shelling and use of water cannons by Haryana security personnel, who foiled the agitators' third attempt in less than 10 days to cross the Punjab-Haryana border. Another attempt by protesting farmers to march to Delhi foiled by Haryana authorities

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that 17 farmers were injured in the action by the Haryana security personnel. "The two forums have decided to call back our 'jatha' ," Pandher told reporters here.

"How are 101 farmers a danger to the law and order and peace of the country? You are debating the Constitution . Which Constitution allows the use of force against farmers," he asked.

No discussion is taking place on the issue of farmers in Parliament, Pandher said.

On the next course of action, he said a tractor march will be taken out in states except Punjab on December 16. A 'rail roko' protest will be held on December 18 from 12 noon to 3 pm in Punjab, he added.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price . They have also demanded that the Centre initiate talks with them to address their issues.

It was the third attempt by protesting farmers to march towards the national capital. Farmers had earlier made two attempts to cross the Shambhu border point on December 6 and December 8 but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Ahead of the resumption of their march, the Haryana government had on Saturday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala till December 17 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

The group of 101 farmers started their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border. Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria tried to persuade the farmers to stop, but when the impasse continued Haryana security personnel fired teargas shells and used water cannons to disperse them.

Farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai alleged that rubber bullets were also used by security personnel due to which one farmer was seriously injured.

"Chemical mixed water was used when water cannons were used," Pandher alleged. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantt, Rajat Gulia, however, refuted the allegation of chemicals being mixed in water and said "plain water was used".

Farmers injured in the teargas shelling were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances stationed at the protest site, said the protesting farmers.

Before the police action, Gupta and Bhoria held talks with some protesting farmers for over half an hour, trying to convince them to get permission from Delhi to go towards the national capital.

They also urged them to hold a dialogue with the Supreme Court constituted high-powered committee.

However, the protesting farmers, who were adamant about going to Delhi, said they wanted to hold talks with the Centre for the resolution of their issues.

As the protesting farmers were stopped by a multilayered barricading erected by Haryana authorities, they urged the security personnel to allow them to proceed to Delhi.

"We want to go in a peaceful manner. Our voice should not be crushed like this. More than half of the country's population are connected with agriculture, their voice cannot be crushed like this," a farmer leader told the Haryana officials including the SP and DC, who were speaking to protesters from behind the iron mesh fencing of the barricade.

"We want the government to listen to the problems of farmers and labourers," said the farmer.

Ambala's SP Bhoria said if they have to go to Delhi for any dharna, they should apply for permission under the law, and if that is granted, "we will ourselves help you reach there".

"If you want to hold a protest. It is your right. Hold a protest peacefully, it is your right. Nobody is stopping you," he said and asked them to seek permission from Delhi Police.

"The spot, where you are standing in protest, as per Supreme Court order of July 24, directions were to maintain the status quo at Shambhu border so that no untoward incident occurs," Bhoria told the protesters.

Appealing to the protesting farmers to move back, Bhoria also referred to the apex court's statement on Friday that a high-powered committee constituted by it would talk to the protesting farmers and make recommendations to the court which would eventually be put to the stakeholders for a decision.

Bhoria said December 18 has been fixed as the next date in the Supreme Court and till then, there is a clear direction that effort be made to resolve the issue through talks. "What is the problem in it?" he asked the protesters.

Farmer leader Jaswinder Singh Longowal said, "We are holding an agitation against the Centre", and asked why the central government is not holding a dialogue with farmers.

Ambala DC Gupta also urged farmers to hold talks with the committee and said, "Whatever the issue is, it will be resolved through talks."

When farmers insisted on allowing them to head towards Delhi, SP Bhoria said, "If we allow you to go, you will be stopped at the Delhi border. What will happen? You will sit at the Delhi-Haryana border."

He asked them to apply for permission from Delhi Police.

"Listen to me, it is my promise that I will fix a meeting with the committee tomorrow and I will go along with you. At least hold a meeting," he asked the protesters.

However, Longowal claimed the committee would not give justice to them.

To this, the DC said, "You are saying you do not trust the committee, you are saying it will not get you justice. Who formed the committee? The committee was formed by the Honourable Supreme Court. And now you are saying that the SC could not get you justice. You should remain positive."

The SP said the high-powered committee is going to invite the stakeholders including the Centre and the farmers for talks in the next few days.

The Supreme Court had constituted a committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

As the officials failed to end the impasse, the Haryana security personnel used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

While speaking to reporters after the 'jatha' was called back, Pandher said, "On one side you hold talks and on the other, you use water cannons. The country should tell who indulged in violence."

He said teargas shells were also fired near the stage at the protest site.

Pandher alleged that the security personnel tried to provoke the people who had gathered in support of farmers by firing teargas shells.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast unto death at the Khanauri border point entered the 19th day on Saturday.

