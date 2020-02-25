Another direct Mumbai link from London airport

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 05:20 IST

Besides several services to India from the busy Heathrow Airport, a new direct air-link from London to Mumbai has been opened with the launch of Air India’s tri-weekly service from the Stansted Airport in north-east London.

It is the second long-haul route from Stansted to a destination in India, after the recent launch of direct services to Amritsar, which has since benefited passengers from London and the east of England.

The London Stansted- Mumbai route is expected to benefit passengers from Cambridge and others areas across London and the south-east. The route will be served by a 256-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner and will initially operate until the end of the winter flight schedule.

Aboudy Nasser of Stansted Airport said: “The launch of Air India’s new service to Mumbai is a fantastic addition to London Stansted’s route network and a real vote of confidence in the airport and the catchment area we serve coming less than four months after the airline joined us for its inaugural service to Amritsar”.

“Already 200,00 people travel to India’s economic hub from our region every year, so with the added convenience of flying from their local airport saving valuable time and money by avoiding other London airports, we expect this service to be very popular”.

Cambridge-based investment consultant Sunil Shah added: “Flying to Mumbai previously meant travelling from other UK airports but the new direct service from Stansted will save us several hours commuting time”.