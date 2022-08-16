‘Another example of…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Centre and lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha after a Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, claiming that the incident is another example of the failure of the Narendra Modi government.

Owaisi also alleged that the Centre has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits and now they want to leave the Valley fearing more violence.

“The BJP appointed the L-G in J&K and the Centre-run government there have proved to be unsuccessful. The removal of Article 370 from J&K hasn't helped. Not the first attack on a Kashmiri Pandit here, they (Centre) have failed to provide security. Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir now,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

“This is another example of the failure of the Modi government. The responsibility for the failure to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K lies on the BJP and its government,” the AIMIM chief added.

Sinha, meanwhile, condemned the killing of Sunil Kumar Bhat.

"Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," Sinha tweeted.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at Shopian in which Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished."

Terrorists have stepped up attacks in the Valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week. Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

