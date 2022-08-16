Home / India News / 6 ITBP troops die as bus with over 30 security personnel meets with accident

Published on Aug 16, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Pahalgam.
Several casualties are feared. ((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Mir Ehsan | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A massive rescue operation was launched after a bus carrying more than 30 security personnel - of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police - on Tuesday met with an accident when it was on its way to Pahalgam, about 90 km from Srinagar. Six ITBP troops are reported to be dead while those injured are being airlifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar.

"In a road accident near Chandanwari. Pahalgam in the Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got martyred while as several others got injured, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet. The bus was said to be carrying 39 personnel - 37 from the ITBP and two from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to health officials, 19 ambulances are engaged in rescue operation.

In visuals tweeted by news agency ANI, security personnel were seen at the site, carrying out the rescue operation. The bus fell into a riverbed reportedly after its brakes failed. The vehicle was completely damaged. The troops were deputed for the Amarnath Yatra.

"Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted condolences. "I send my condolences to the families & colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy & complete recovery," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir pahalgam jammu and kashmir police
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
