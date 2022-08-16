Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in J&K, 2nd attack in two days

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Tuesday and another was injured, J&K Police tweeted, adding that the injured person is being treated at a local hospital. The dead man has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat and the injured man is his brother, Pintu Kumar.

The two were shot at in an apple orchard, the police said.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the police said this afternoon.

The attack - the latest in a grisly sequence of targeted killings stretching back to October last year - has been strongly condemned by National Conference leader and ex J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who offered his condolences.

"Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident (referring to the death of at least six troops from the Indo Tibetan Border Police who died after the bus they were in fell into a riverbed) & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences..."

The spokesperson for the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Altaf Thakur, said he ‘strongly condemn(s) the dastardly act of terror’.

"Strongly condemn dastardly act of terror on innocent majority community members… in which one minority community member, Sunil Kumar, was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished," he said.

Ravinder Rana, the BJP's local chief, slammed 'cowardly Pakistani terrorists' for the attack and killing, telling reporters, "Two brothers - Kashmiri Hindus- Sunil Kumar and Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists. Pak wants bloodbath in Kashmir, Pak terrorists are enemies of people of Kashmir."

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samaj - a body representing Pandits who did not migrate from Kashmir - tweeted "Another bloody day in Kashmir one Sunil Bhat non migrant kp shot dead by the terrorists at Chotigam Shopiyan today."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the BJP. "Not the first attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in J&K, they (the central government) have failed to provide security. Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir now," he said.

This is second attack on non-migrant Pandits in Kashmir in less than 24 hours.

On Monday - as the country was celebrating its 75th Independence Day - terrorists threw a grenade at a house in Budgam and injured a civilian identified as Karan Kumar Singh. Singh was shifted to a Srinagar hospital.

In a separate attack on the same day, terrorists threw a grenade at a police control room in Srinagar's Batamaloo area. One police personnel was injured.

Both attacks came a day after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta. A police constable, Sarfaraz Ahmad, died.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was injured in the encounter.

Overall, two policemen have been killed and two others, including a civilian, injured in Kashmir in four attacks carried out Sunday and Monday despite tight security in view of Independence Day.

Investigators have said they have some clues. "...people behind these attacks will be soon be arrested," a police officer who did not want to be named told Hindustan Times.

Police further said they had recovered a scooter, a rifle and two grenades after the Nowhatta encounter and that these items had belonged to two terrorists, one of whom had escpaed despite being injured. Police also said they had arrested a local for giving the terrorists the scooter.

With input from ANI