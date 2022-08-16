Despite high security, two cops killed in 4 attacks over 2 days in Kashmir

Two policemen were killed and two others, including a civilian, injured in four attacks over two days on Sunday and Monday despite tight security and high alert in Kashmir in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

A policeman was injured when the Jammu & Kashmir Police Control Room, a key facility in Srinagar, was targeted. On Monday, a police constable, who was hurt in an exchange of fire at Nowhatta in Srinagar on Sunday night, succumbed to his injures. In the evening, another civilian was injured in a grenade attack at Gopalpora near Srinagar.

Investigator said they have clues about the attackers and that they were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “...people behind these attacks will be soon be arrested,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said they recovered a scooter, one rifle and two grenades at the firefight sight at Nowhatta on Sunday night and that they belonged to two terrorists. They added one of the two was also injured in the shoot-out but managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police were conducting searches to look for the two. Police said that they arrested a Srinagar resident for providing the terrorists the scooter.