Another wet spell likely over west coast, parts of north India in 3-4 days

A low pressure area, likely to form over north and central Bay of Bengal on Saturday, could bring widespread rain to the west coast and parts of north India, especially Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There is a cyclonic circulation is over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan. It is very likely to persist over the same region during the next two days. The monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position during the next three days. A trough is running from northeast Arabian Sea to north Odisha across south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh.

A low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around September 11. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours. Under the influence of likely formation of a low pressure area and its west-northwestward movement; consequent strengthening of lower level westerlies along the west coast; widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over north Konkan, south Gujarat region, Odisha, Chhattisgarh during September 12 and 13.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over West Madhya Pradesh; widespread and very heavy rain is likely over Gujarat, southeast Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Sunday. Rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy rain over south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days.