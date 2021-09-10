Delhi weather: Cloudy skies, moderate rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 27.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 79. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory condition due to higher winds and clean condition in presence of a cyclone in north-west India. The cyclonic conditions will intensity and will lead to improved AQI in good to moderate due to light rainfall and cleaner air influx.”