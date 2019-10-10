e-paper
Anti-encroachment drive: Transgenders attack Patiala MC team, police; two injured

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

A team from the Patiala municipal corporation accompained by police officials on deputation were allegedly attacked by transgenders at fountain chowk on Thursday. 

At least two people, one each of the municipal corporation and police constable received minor injuries. They were assaulted when the MC employees were on an enforcement drive to remove encroachments from a local dhabha situated near the chowk. 

High drama prevailed as the transgenders stripped themselves on the main road and blocked traffic. 

In its complaint to police, Sunil Mehta, superintendent of MC’s land branch said they had served several notices to dhabha owner Raju asking him to remove illegal encroachments: “However, when we went to take action, Raju and five transgenders attacked the team with bricks. They also abused the members of enforcement team,” Mehta said.

Deputy superintendent of police Yogesh Sharma said the transgenders created undue ruckus, obstructed  the team from conducting official duty, made obscene gestures in public and pelted stones at the team and public. 

He said they have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty),  294 (obscene acts in public), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with a common object) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act of 1984 against the accused.

Meanwhile, the transgenders also created a scene at the local police station. Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma condemned the incident and demanded that stringent action be taken against the accused. 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:58 IST

India News