Anti-low appraisal, ‘chaatu’ colleague, 'Baddie' party: How Cockroach Janta Party has opened a can of worms

From what some boomers might describe as the gutters of internet outrage for Gen Z, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) emerged as a quirky response by the younger generation to recent remarks on youth by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The CJP, floated by fresh Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke, has opened a can of worms that authorities were not expecting — more outfits or “parties” are arriving faster than startup apps, only to get banned on social media after gaining massive followings overnight.

CJI Surya Kant on May 15 said 'there are youngsters like cockroaches', referring to people obtaining fraudulent degrees(AI generated image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The "Cockroach Janta Party" became an overnight sensation after remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain unemployed youth and social media activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing.

Though the CJI later clarified that his remarks were aimed at people entering professions with fake degrees and said his comments were "misquoted," the damage - or depending on who you ask, the meme magic - was already done.

Turning the remarks that many youngsters described as an insult into a badge of honour, Dipke created its website and social media accounts a day after the CJI's remarks on May 15. By Thursday, when CJP's X account was withheld, its Instagram page had amassed more than 18 million (1.8 crore) followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Anti-low appraisal, ‘chaatu’ employees and 'baddie' party {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anti-low appraisal, ‘chaatu’ employees and 'baddie' party {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meme-heavy online movement claiming to represent unemployed and disillusioned youth, has given birth to more ragtag outfits that are winning hearts and support by many by tapping on issues that are pain points for many, such as low appraisals and annoying managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meme-heavy online movement claiming to represent unemployed and disillusioned youth, has given birth to more ragtag outfits that are winning hearts and support by many by tapping on issues that are pain points for many, such as low appraisals and annoying managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Corporate Janta Party: Floated by comedian Anmol Garg amid a social media pushback to the CJI's remarks, the satirical "Corporate Janta Party" manifesto taps into frustrations many quietly share - from layoff insurance and the freedom to work for multiple companies to "dress code for chaatu employees: [over-the-top corporate flattery], changing the dreaded MS Teams ringtone, and even jokingly proposing that "gundo se manager ko pitwana [getting manager beaten by goons]" be made legal.

Through its party symbol, the outfit also took a swipe at the low appraisals rampant in corporate companies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Oggy Janta Party: Describing itself as not being backed by any political party “unlike USA-based CJP”, pro-animal ‘Oggy Janta Party's’ manifesto says "Every life matters. On its Instagram handle with over 10,000 followers, the manifesto seeks protection for stray animals, free animal healthcare, strict animal cruelty laws and adoption awareness campaigns for the voiceless.

National Parasitic Front: Launched after and “as opposition” to the CJP, the ‘National Parasitic Front’ has also kept the satire going, but with a twist. If the Cockroach Janta Party represents the “lazy and unemployed,” the National Parasitic Front appears to have embraced the other half of the insult with equal enthusiasm. “Born as the formal opposition to the Cockroach Janta Party and every ecosystem of inertia they represent, the National Parasitic Front is a movement of citizens who refuse to accept governance-as-theatre. We are serious about criminal-free Parliament. Serious about educated representatives. Serious about roads that don't become rivers and Wi-Fi that doesn't require eleven fire hydrant CAPTCHAs to pay an electricity bill. The name is intentional. We attach ourselves to a broken system — not to feed off it, but to force it to change from within,” according to NPF's website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trend has also sparked a wave of other satirical "parties" across social media platforms. From the "Bewafa Janta Party" to the tongue-in-cheek "Baddie" and “Pest Control” parties, users are turning everyday frustrations and internet humour into mock manifestos that are rapidly going viral online.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The response to CJI's remarks by the youth through satirical outfits and social media pages has been explosive, garnering millions of followers as so-called “manifestos” tapping into simmering frustrations around workplace issues, unemployment, exam leaks, and inflation.

The overnight success of Cockroach Janta Party, from where the meme-based campaign to respond to CJI originated, has come under the scanner of authorities. Its X account was withheld in India on Thursday after going viral, sparking questions around the reasons for the same.

The X account of CJP was reportedly withheld Thursday following a direction from the Centre in the wake of inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised “national security concerns”.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, The Indian Express quoted a senior government official as saying. The official added that the input to do so came from the IB.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In perhaps the most ironic twist, a movement born out of a "cockroach" analogy has now opened a full-blown can of worms for institutions struggling to understand the internet's newest political weapon: humour with a grievance attached.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nayanika Sengupta ...Read More Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON