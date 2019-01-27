‘Anti-national forces trying to destroy peace’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that anti-national elements are trying to destroy peace and virtues in India.

“We do not pray for someone’s misfortune, we only pray for happiness to all. But anti-national elements are trying every bid to destroy the peace and virtues. They are working on their nefarious designs,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The RSS boss who spoke at an event in Kanpur on Republic Day said only India has the capacity to defeat these “anti-national” forces. “The whole world knows about it and is suffering from it, but only India has the capacity to defeat such forces,” he added.

Bhagwat said that India has to improve the standard of living of its citizens if it wants to be a leader in the world stage. “We take a pledge on this day to raise the standard of living of every Indian so that India may acquire the status of Vishwa-Guru once again,” he added.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:42 IST