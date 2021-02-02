‘Anti-national’ posts on social media? Uttarakhand police won’t verify passport
- Social media behaviour of those applying for passport or arms licence will now be scrutinised for “anti-national” posts.
Uttarakhand police will now scrutinise social media behaviour of those putting “anti-national” posts on such sites and will not clear verification for passport or arms licence if they are found to doing it habitually, state director general of police Ashok Kumar said on Tuesday.
"Till now, in case a person was putting anti-national posts on social media, the police used to counsel him and ask him not to repeat it in future. A case was registered only if it was a very serious case," Kumar said.
"From now onwards, the police will scrutinise the accused's social media behaviour to check if he is habitually putting such anti-national posts. If it is found so, then the police will not clear the verification needed while applying for passport or arms licence," he said on the concluding day of state police officers’ conference held at police headquarters in Dehradun.
The development was among other measures discussed by the police officers during the conference to improve policing in the state.
"The decision was taken as there has been an increase in people putting anti-national posts on social media in the state," said another police officer privy to the development.
"The social media monitoring team has been keeping a strict eye to track down such people. It was found that the number of such posts on social media platforms has increased, which is a clear threat to law and order," the officer said.
Speaking about other decisions taken, DGP Kumar said, "In the cases of road accidents involving mining vehicles, the police will now also register a case against the owners of such vehicles and not just drivers."
"We have also decided to name the police barracks after the rivers and mountain peaks of the state instead of numbers," he said.
