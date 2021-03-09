Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some

Customers of several banks faced problems in carrying out digital transactions that typically require a one-time password (OTP), after a new system to filter out spam from SMS messages kicked in on Monday.

The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.

According to BloombergQuint, which cited unnamed industry officials, several banks may not have complied with the requirements fully to get their communications vetted under the new blockchain-based system. It also cited other unnamed officials as saying that in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.

Several people on social media websites too reported problems, saying they were not receiving messages to authorise transactions