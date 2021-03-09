Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some
- The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
Customers of several banks faced problems in carrying out digital transactions that typically require a one-time password (OTP), after a new system to filter out spam from SMS messages kicked in on Monday.
The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
According to BloombergQuint, which cited unnamed industry officials, several banks may not have complied with the requirements fully to get their communications vetted under the new blockchain-based system. It also cited other unnamed officials as saying that in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.
Several people on social media websites too reported problems, saying they were not receiving messages to authorise transactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On their day, women farmers helm the stir at all sites on Delhi borders
- Throughout the day, women protesters organised marches at the sites while wearing yellow, green scarves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activists flag concerns over debris dumping on Yamuna floodplains
- Responding to HT on Monday, CPWD denied all allegations that the waste from the Central Vista construction site was being dumped on the floodplains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After almost 25 years, women deployed aboard Indian warships
- Two women officers each have been assigned duties aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Shakti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
- The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best role played by anyone during pandemic that of mothers: Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Does 50% reservation limit need a relook?' SC asks states after 29 years
- The apex court framed this as one among the several questions to be decided while considering the constitutional validity of a 2018 Maharashtra law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will abide by Speakers’ decision: Union minister Prahlad Joshi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justice delivery system should not be to fulfill personal vendetta: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six labourers killed as school boundary wall collapses in Bihar’s Khagaria
- The tragedy reportedly took place when an excavator was digging a drain near the boundary wall of the school.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy
- The Iranian embassy said it "strongly repudiates any unsubstantiated allegations or irresponsible comments in this regard and considers them as steps towards realising the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran-India relations”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a ‘holding centre’ after they were found without valid travel documents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK gives 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unicef report on child marriages has a stark warning for India, 4 more countries
- The report said that closing of schools, economic stress, parental deaths and pregnancies due to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the risk of child marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox