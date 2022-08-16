Anupam Kher reacts to ‘shameful’ targeted killing of another Kashmiri Pandit

Veteran actor Anupam Kher strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley on Tuesday and said terrorists are targeting everyone who stands with India.

In yet another targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, was shot dead and his brother, Pintu, was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The incident took place in the Chotipora area.

Describing the incident as shameful, Kher, who has been a voice of Kashmiri Pandits much before the release of the much-talked-about film The Kashmir Files, said, “They're killing even their own people. They are killing everyone who stands with India. This has been happening for the past 30 years. The more you condemn it, the less it is. We will have to change this mindset.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the killing and said that the Central government failed to provide security to the community.

BJP president in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said, "Coward Pakistani terrorists targetted minority Hindus. Two brothers - Kashmiri Hindus - Sunil Kumar and Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists."

"Pakistan wants a bloodbath in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists are the enemies of the people of Kashmir," he added.

Raina alleged, "Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into graveyards but we won't allow it to fulfil its nefarious designs."

In June, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this year.

A Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

The same month two civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)

